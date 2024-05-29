Paulding County man sentenced for killing woman he called 'sister' in 2022

article

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced in Paulding County to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of 35-year-old Shana "Nicole" Dover in 2022.

According to Paulding County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call about a shooting in the 200 block of Old Locklear Road on Feb. 5, 2022.

Upon arrival, they found the body of Dover, who had been shot multiple times. It was determined that Dover and Justin Blane Smart had been in a dispute before the shooting and Smart was placed under arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: Paulding County deputies arrest murder suspect

It was initially believed that Dover and Smart were brother and sister. Investigators later determined they were close friends who referred to one another as brother and sister.

Shana Nicole Dover

On May 2, a jury convicted Smart of Voluntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

On May 17, Smart was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The trial was presided over by Judge David Lyles.