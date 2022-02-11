Paulding County deputies arrest murder suspect

A man connected to the murder of a woman following a domestic dispute in early February has been taken into custody, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced.

A 911 caller reported a shooting on February 5 shortly before 11:40 p.m.

Officers went to a home located at 258 Old Locklear Road in Dallas, Georgia to investigate.

Initial reports led investigators to believe the female victim was shot by her brother and both individuals were possibly intoxicated.

After arriving on the scene deputies identified the victim as 35-year-old Shana Nicole Dover. She died after being shot multiple times, authorities confirmed.

Later into the investigation authorities learned the victim and the suspect were in fact not related but close friends who referred to one another as brother and sister.

Deputies said gunshots were fired during some type of dispute between the two individuals.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Blane Smart, was arrested at the home. He faces charges for felony aggravated assault and murder.

Justin Blane Smart, 32, was arrested and charged with the murder of Shana Dover. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

Smart was taken to the Paulding County Jail where is being held without bond.

Investigators noted that Smart could face more charges in the future.

Anyone with information about this case, is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047.

_____

