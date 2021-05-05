Paulding County deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman

article

According to investigators, 36-year-old Amanda Lindley has not been seen since she left her southern Paulding County home around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The home is located on Cohran Store Road.

Lindley was believed to have left her home to travel to work in Douglas County. However, police say she never reported to work.

Lindley drives a 2004 Silver Mercedes E320. Authorities say the vehicle does not have a license plate because it was recently purchased.

Anyone with information on Lindley's whereabouts should dial 911 or call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 443-3015.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.