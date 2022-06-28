Georgia mother faces additional charges for her children's murders, setting house on fire

article

The Paulding County mother accused of stabbing at least two of her youngest children to death before setting fire to their home faces additional charges.

Darlene Brister, 40, was initially charged with two counts of malice murder on Monday. A third count of malice murder and an arson charge was added on Tuesday.

She remains in the Paulding County Detention Center without bond.

More charges are likely, investigators said.

Darlene Brister appeared in court on Monday morning where a judge denied her bond.

3 children dead, 2 injured after stabbing, house fire in Paulding County

Around 9:19 p.m. Friday, police and firefighters were called out to a home along Woodwind Drive near Freeboard Way in the Sunset Mountain subdivision in Rockmart. The 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance and house fire.

When it was all over, three of the seven children living in the home would be dead and their mother would be behind bars.

A 3-year-old and 9-month-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they suffered multiple stab wounds. A 5-year-old was rushed to an area hospital where they later died.

A 9-year-old and 11-year-old were also taken to the hospital for treatment. Two others, ages 14 and 16, did not appear to be injured. Investigators said the 9-year-old remains in critical, but stable condition. The condition of the other children were not immediately available.

After the flames were doused, investigators from multiple local and state agencies worked to try to piece together what happened. Those details have not yet been released.

Father pleads for help after 3 children killed, 2 injured in stabbing, house fire in Paulding County

Ricky Brister, the father of the children, is still trying to process the loss and the actions of his wife of 17 years.

"She was hurt … she was. .. she lost it," Brister said of his wife

Brister said he’s leaned on his faith to get through the past few days as he. He said his four children lost everything in that fire and are now in need of assistance.

"I am hurt, but I have to be strong, that’s all I know, I have to be strong," he said. "My children are OK. We need a place to stay more than anything right now. They need shoes, clothes, you know, stuff like that."

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5’s Joi Dukes Sunday night, Brister said he doesn’t condone his wife’s actions, but he is asking people to have some compassion for his spouse of 17 years as he said she has battled depression.

"I’m a Christian man and I have Christian values. My message is a message of compassion for everybody. There’s nothing else that’s going to help us get past this," he said.

While he and his family try to begin the healing process, neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account to try and help them raise money for funeral costs, housing, clothing, food and other essentials.