Tree comes down on Georgia couple's new home purchased 2 weeks ago, they say

A couple from Dallas in Paulding County is in hot water after storms across north Georgia brought a tree down on their brand-new home Sunday. They told FOX 5 they had just purchased the place two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Rodney and Sabrina Crawford panicked when the tree in their front yard came crashing into their new house, hitting their cars on the way down. The pair said they were working on repairs for the home to make it eligible for homeowners insurance. They hadn't finished yet.

The pair provided FOX 5 with photos. It appears the bulk of the damage was done when a thick branch split from the trunk, and pieces of the roof and ceiling were knocked down.

Their niece, Amber Miller, began a GoFundMe asking for loved ones to help out with the expected costs.

