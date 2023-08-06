North Georgia under risk for strong storms starting Sunday afternoon

It looks like it could be a wet week for North Georgia, and it all starts on Sunday afternoon.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta's meteorologists, there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of North Georgia today and a Level 2 risk for northwest Georgia.

There will be periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds and even a brief, spin-up tornado is not out of the question for the Level 2 areas.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

On Monday, the threat of severe weather increases and residents can expect even more rain, lightning and gusty winds. All of North Georgia will be at a Level 2 and northeast Georgia will increase to Level 3.

Sunday's high is expected to be 94 degrees. Sunday night, the temperature will drop to 74 degrees.

On Monday, the high temperature is expected to be 95 degrees.

The chance for rain will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances drop significantly.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for next week and will drop to the low 70s at night.

