Paulding County community rallies for nail salon owner shot in domestic standoff that killed deputy

A nail salon owner who was shot during a deadly domestic standoff in Paulding County is recovering in the hospital, more than two weeks later.

Paulding County investigators say the victim’s husband, James Atkins, killed Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham on August 17 with a high-powered rifle.

He then opened fire on his wife, 52-year-old Kim Vu.

"It’s been rough. She’s recovering in the hospital; she had surgery two days ago to help remove the bullet," said Jennifer Brigman, a friend and longtime customer.

Vu’s nail salon in Hiram, Nail Gallarey in Paulding Plaza, has been closed since the standoff.

"She was shot through the shoulder, and she has a sling on, but her arm is fine," Brigman said.

Brigman, who has known Vu for 15 years, described her as a first-generation Vietnamese American who achieved the American dream by owning a business.

"My heart is breaking for them. It really is," said Kaylee Shaw, a Paulding County resident.

Vu said that Atkins became violent, so she left and called the police. When she returned, she saw Deputy Cunningham on the ground. As she sat in her car, Atkins shot her.

"I can’t imagine somebody doing that to another human being," said Marcela Vasquez, a local business owner. "Unfortunately, that happened, and it was right here in our hometown."

As the community mourns Deputy Cunningham, they are also rallying to support Vu.

"She needs the community to rally together for her, to give her some support right now to help her pull through, go back to work, and support her children," Brigman said.

The community has been collecting flowers, cards, and donations. Brigman has started an online fundraiser to help Vu and her family.

"This is a community that wants to share with others, especially in these hard situations, in these hard moments," Vasquez added.

In addition, Vasquez has offered to accept donations at her business, Dallas Nutrition, near the salon at 365 Paulding Plaza, Dallas, Georgia 30132.