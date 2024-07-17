Firefighters battling apartment fire in East Point

Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment complex in East Point.

Crews responded to the Park at Galaway apartments on Wednesday afternoon off Washington Road near Interstate 285. The fire broke out at a building along Carriage House Court SW.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A fire gutted apartments along Carriage House Court in East Point on July 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 crews arrived at the scene around 5:15 p.m. to find the fire had gutted the apartments and caused the roof to collapse.

Firefighters have not given details about the blaze, but say it is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were left without a home.

