Zebulon UMC church destroyed by fire believed to be sparked by lightning

Firefighters are investigating a blaze at the Zebulon United Methodist Church, which many believe was sparked by lightning during a storm on July 17, 2024.

Zebulon United Methodist Church's congregation pledged to meet on Sunday morning at their church off Griffin Street despite their church building being destroyed on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded around 4 p.m. to the corner of Griffin and Banks streets after nearby emergency officials heard a loud clap of thunder.

Thick black smoke and flames billowed from the structure as firefighters poured water on top in hopes of extinguishing it quickly.

Unfortunately, the older structure crumbled amid the roaring flames. The sanctuary cross could be seen, fully exposed and surrounded by a debris field of wooden planks and roofing where the pews were once accessible.

Fire officials believe the fire was sparked by lightning as a fierce storm was moving through the area at the time, but the official cause remains under investigation.

Congregants say they will gather at the site for Sunday services as normal and after that, they plan to rebuild. Church officials say they have already been getting offers to temporarily support them.

No injuries were reported.