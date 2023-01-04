Expand / Collapse search
Parents seek justice in son's hit-and-run death as they prepare to bury him

By
Published 
Stockbridge
FOX 5 Atlanta

"You can't run somebody over ... and leave them to die"

Dianna Newberry and her husband David are grieving the loss of their son Michael who was killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day. They're asking the public for help identifying the driver who left him in the road.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Michael Newberry worked hard to build a life for himself.

"He really wanted to do things on his own. He really didn't want to take a lot of help," David and Dianna Newberry said.

His parents say their son was developmentally delayed. He overcame life-threatening medical issues at a young age, and had made great strides over the years. The-40-year old recently moved out of his parents' Jackson residence and had a job. He enjoyed helping others.

"He was really proud of the work he did with the church and ministry and feeding the homeless," his mother said.

His parents got the devastating news on New Year's Day. Michael was walking home from work at around 1a.m. when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Highway 138 and Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge.

"You can't run somebody over and leave the scene of an accident and leave them to die," said Diana Newberry. "That is somebody's son, somebody's brother, somebody's uncle."

Image 1 of 6

Family photos of Michael Newberry 

The accident happened less than a mile from the Taco Bell where Michael worked. The victim's parents are now turning to the public to locate the driver.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a silver Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

"We really do want some help from anybody who has any information about this silver either Crown Vic or Mercury Marquis. It's got to have front end damage," his parents said.

Michael's heartbroken parents pray someone will come forward with the information they need to bring their son's killer to justice.

"We just really need help with any and all other information, so we know where to look for this car and the driver," said Newberry.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the Clayton County Police Department. The Newberrys have started a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.