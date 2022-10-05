Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested

article

The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says.

Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.

Police say officers found the body of 7-year-old Keymoriona Williams was found around 2:15 a.m. along Tara Blvd. near Southside Commercial Parkway. Investigators were able later able to use surveillance video to tack her movements. Police say she was playing alone in front of a hotel parking lot for about 10 minutes before she walked to Tara Blvd.

Officers attempted to find the girl’s parents that night and eventually came across a hotel room with its door open, police say. Inside, police say they found two 9-year-old children sleeping.

Investigators say the video revealed the parents had left the girl alone for nearly four hours. Police say Williams and Wint were to deliver food and left the children in the room with a cellphone.

DFACS took the children into their care. Officials say they will be placed with family members who live out of state.

Williams and Wint were booked into the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 7-year-old Keymoriona William has not been located. Anyone with information can call Clayton County Police Department investigators at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.