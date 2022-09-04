7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, police say

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old.

The Clayton County Police Department said the collision happened near Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Officers responded at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found the child dead in the road when they arrived.

Investigators are reconstruction the collision and said they currently have no leads in the case.

"If you were traveling on Tara Blvd around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone," Clayton County police said in a statement. "We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area. "

Anyone with information can call Clayton County Police Department investigators at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.