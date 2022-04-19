Parents charged when 4-week-old child dies with alcohol in its system, officials say

article

Parents are charged with the murder of their 4-week-old child, who apparently consumed large amounts of alcohol.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Sydnei Moran Dunn and 25-year-old Marquis Simon Colvin after an investigation revealed their child died with a blood-alcohol content four times the legal limit for an adult.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta contacted the Paulding County Sheriff's Office after the parents brought the unresponsive child to the hospital on April 13. The parents' story did not make sense to hospital staff, and the sheriff's office launched an investigation.

Detectives spoke to the mother, who initially said she drank heavily the day before and thought the child had alcohol poisoning from breastfeeding. Investigators said she later told them Colvin put alcohol in the child's bottle.

The child died the day after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives searched the couple's home at 51 Hillcrest Drive in Hiram before the child died. Officials said investigators found evidence of a crime and a gun, which is illegal for Colvin to possess as a convicted felon.

Police arrested both Dunn and Colvin. The child's mother is charged with malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. The father faces the same four charges, another for gun possession and a parole violation.

They're in jail without bond and more charges are pending, officials said.

