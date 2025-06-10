24-year-old shot in arm by someone outside SW Atlanta home, police say

article

A 24-year-old man is recovering after he was shot while in his home in southwest Atlanta overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Donnelly Avenue SW shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

What we know:

When officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Investigators believe the man was inside the home when someone fired a shot from outside, hitting him.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting and whether it was a targeted act of violence.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.