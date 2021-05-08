Overturned vehicle on Downtown Connecter closes southbound lanes

article

Authorities in Atlanta are dealing with an overturned vehicle on the Downtown Connector on Saturday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the incident was blocking two right lanes on the connector south of Langford Parkway.

Officials estimated the wreck would be clear at approximately 8:45 a.m.

There is no word on injuries sustained in the accident.

