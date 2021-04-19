Overturned tractor-trailer closes Sugarloaf Parkway northbound lanes
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway near Ga. Highway 316 are closed after police say a tractor-trailer overturned, blocking the road.
Police did not provide a precise timeline to clear the wreck, only that it would take several hours.
