Overturned tractor-trailer closes Sugarloaf Parkway northbound lanes

Northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway near Ga. Highway 316 are closed after police say a tractor-trailer overturned, blocking the road.

Police did not provide a precise timeline to clear the wreck, only that it would take several hours.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

