Ossoff pledges to advance COVID relief bill while touring Atlanta facilities

Newly-elected U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) spent Thursday touring facilities in Atlanta at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ossoff first toured Grady Memorial Hospital and then toured the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Ossoff said he is urging his colleagues in the U.S. Senate and House to pass the COVID-19 relief bill as quickly as possible.

"I am urging my colleagues in U.S. Senate to move swiftly to pass this legislation which will work to expand America's healthcare workforce by 100,000 people," said Ossoff.

Ossoff also weighed in on his support of expanding Medicaid in Georgia. Ossoff said he and Senator Raphael Warnock both support incentives for states like Georgia to expand Medicaid.

"Medicaid expansion will help more Georgia families afford healthcare. It will also help sustain hospitals like this one," said Ossoff.

The COVID relief bill is currently in the U.S. House of Representatives where it needs approval before going to the senate. There is some concern the bill could get stalled in the senate. That's because not every lawmaker is on board with raising the minimum wage.

Ossoff said Thursday he would work to keep that part of the bill intact.

"I'm going to continue to support the increase of the minimum wage to $15 and will work to try and include in the legislation," said Ossoff.

Ossoff will also be travelling to Augusta on Friday to tour the base at Fort Gordon.

