Missing Plains teen last seen on neighbor's security camera, police say

The Georgia State Patrol is asking the public for help finding a Plains, Georgia teen who has been missing for hours.

Officials say 15-year-old Orianna Hosley was last seen on a neighbor's security camera walking away from her home at 3:43 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators believe Hosley was walking northbound on Graham Street.

The missing teen is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 124 pounds. She has brown eyes and braided black hair.

Orianna Hosley (Georgia State Patrol)

Hosley is believed to be wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information that could help find Hosley, call 911 or the Plains Police Department at (229) 931-2439.