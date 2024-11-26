4 arrested, $2.2M in drugs, guns, and cash seized in Georgia drug bust

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has seized more than $2 million after an 11-month drug investigation in Muscogee County.

The GBI said that "Operation Strictly Business" was designed to target drug traffickers and gang members in the West Georgia county.

As part of the investigation, GBI agents and other law enforcement partners reportedly seized over $2.2 million in drugs, firearms, and cash.

Authorities arrested four people - two of whom are accused of having gang ties to the Bloods and The Gang Disciples.

"The GBI West Georgia GTF and all our local, state, and federal partners are coming after you, and we will not be stopped," GBI West Georgia Gang Task Force Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Dockins said in a release announcing the bust.

Officials say the operation's success owes a lot to its partnership with local, state, and federal authorities.

Details about the arrests have not been released.