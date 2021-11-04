Opening statements expected Friday in trial of three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death

Opening statements are set to begin Friday for the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery early last year.

Some people have already raised concerns about the Glynn County jury that will ultimately decide the verdict.

"It’s like unreal. I was just shocked. I just can’t put it into words," Ahmaud Arbery’s mom Wanda Cooper-Jones said.

Twelve jurors have finally been selected in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial after a grueling and tedious three weeks. The selection consists of 11 White people and one Black person.

Arbery’s mother said the selection shook her confidence.

"I was very shocked we only had one black African American man. That was devastating," Cooper-Jones said.

Prosecutors felt as if the jurors were struck because of race, but the judge said the defense team gave enough reason to support their decisions.

The just also said that the prosecution couldn’t provide more evidence to prove otherwise.

"Ahmaud Arbery is not on trial. This is not his trial so this should not be pointed at him or his actions to try and vilify him. The prosecution has to continue to direct the evidence on those accused and those charged today," metro Atlanta attorney Riah Greathouse said.

Opening statements are expected to begin Friday morning.

The court spent Thursday hearing motions from both sides which ranged from if body camera footage should be shown in court to Arbery’s mental health.

The court also ruled that Arbery’s toxicology report could not be used.

Greathouse said the juror selection process took as long as it did because they wanted to make sure they picked the right jury.

"We are humans. We all bring our past experiences and our own feelings into the mix. Finding someone who can push their feeling to the side and say this is the evidence I heard and make a fair decision is the goal in the eyes of the law in this sense," Greathouse said.

The judge expects the jury will be seated and sworn in Friday morning with opening statements following shortly afterward.

