Opening date announced for Shaquille O'Neal's Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon, original destroyed by fire

An opening date has been announced for the all-new 4,000-square-foot Krispy Kreme shop on the site of the brand's historic Ponce de Leon location in Midtown Atlanta. It will open Oct. 10.

The shop, which is owned by NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal, was destroyed by arson in 2021. Immediately after the fire, O'Neal proclaimed, "We'll bounce back better than ever."

"We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. "Everyone has been so supportive during our bounce-back process and we’re thrilled to turn on the Hot Light. Our longstanding presence in Ponce is core to the community. Beginning Oct. 10, delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts and all the happiness that comes with enjoying and sharing them will be back."

The new shop reportedly "strikes a sweet balance between modernization and honoring its historical significance, including a custom mural and plaque, and a refurbishment of the iconic Krispy Kreme heritage sign that dates back to the 1960s."

It will employ more than 70 team members who will serve the brand's classic menu, including hot Original Glazed doughnuts, as well as limited-time offerings.

Guests will be able to purchase doughnuts in-shop, via drive-thru or by ordering doughnuts online or through the Krispy Kreme app.

The shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Throughout grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly award 10 dozen lucky guests a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year.