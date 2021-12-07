Krispy Kreme opens pop-up location at historic Midtown site

About 10 months after Atlanta's historic Krispy Kreme location on Ponce de Leon Avenue went up in flames, a drive-thru pop-up location has taken its place.

The drive-thru shop at the site of the now-demolished former restaurant is open seven days per week, Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There are plans for a permanent shop at the site in 2022, which will include some elements of the former shop, including the sign.

The Krispy Kreme has been located on Ponce de Leon since 1965.

The Krispy Kreme Midtown location sustained significant damage by arsonists in February 2021.

"The Ponce de Leon location is one of our most historic and iconic shops and together with our partner Shaquille O’Neal we’ve been looking forward to bringing back the joy that is Krispy Kreme to Midtown Atlanta for nearly a year," said, Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. "The community has shown us so much support and we’ve missed serving them. We’re excited to be serving up awesome doughnuts and joy again, especially during the holiday season."

