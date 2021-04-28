Open Hand Dining Out for Life Week with West Egg Cafe chef Andrew Smith

Atlanta's Open Hand has been providing the critically ill, disabled, and homebound with nutritious meals for years. For almost 30 years, thousands of restaurants team up for Open Hand's Dining Out For Life event and allow patrons to donate a portion of their bill to help Open Hand.

This year All Rye Restaurants, including West Egg Cafe will donate 20% of sales on April 28 to the cause. Chef Andrew Smith from West Egg Cafe joins Good Day with a Green Chile Pork Chilaquiles recipe for viewers to try making at home.

For more information on Open Hand Dining Out for Life, which is taking place at participating restaurants through May 2, 2021, click here. For today's recipe see below.

Green Chili Pork Chilaquiles

½ cup Red Onion, diced

½ pound Pulled Pork (while we make our own at West Egg, this would be a great place to use leftover pork from your favorite BBQ joint, perhaps Wood’s Chapel BBQ!)

2 cups Green Chili - Tomatillo Sauce

4 cups Corn Tortilla Chips

4 each Eggs, cooked sunny side up

½ cup Pico de Gallo

4 oz Queso Fresco

In a skillet, sauté the red onion until slightly browned. Add the pork and the green chili sauce. Once warmed through, fold in the tortilla chips until the chips soften. Divide between 2 plates and top with the eggs, the pico de gallo, and crumbled queso fresco.

Green Chili - Tomatillo Sauce

1 pound Tomatillos

1 each Jalapeño Pepper

2 each Poblano Peppers

6 cloves Garlic

½ cup Yellow Onion, diced

1 tsp Ground Cumin

1 tsp Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

Blanch the tomatillos and jalapeño in boiling water until soft. Roast the poblanos over a flame or in a 400° oven, then peel and seed. Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

