One week just isn’t enough for Roswell culinary event

A community’s "restaurant week" is always a good opportunity to venture out and try something new for dinner. But when you’ve got as many great restaurants as Roswell does, seven days just isn’t enough to explore the culinary scene.

That’s why Roswell Restaurant Week has become Roswell Restaurant Weeks!

This year’s multi-week event kicked off Jan. 19 and continues through Feb. 5, giving diners an extended opportunity to taste-test their way through the metro Atlanta community. Billed as the area’s largest restaurant week event, more than 45 restaurants have signed up to be part of this year’s offering, showcasing the city’s diverse lineup of menus.

So, how does it all work? Simple: the full list of participating restaurants is available on the Roswell Restaurant Weeks website, here. Each of the restaurants is offering a prix fixe (fixed price) menu during the event, highlighting customer favorites, signature dishes, and some new creations – essentially serving as a way to introduce new patrons to their cuisine.

This is the ninth year for the event, which is co-produced by economic and business development organization Roswell Inc and tourism agency Visit Roswell as a way to support the local establishments.

A quick glance over the list of participating restaurants reveals some of Metro Atlanta’s most popular and top-rated eateries – and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three of them! Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning exploring Roswell’s diverse and exciting food scene!