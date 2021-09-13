On victim's 16th birthday, police searching for leads in deadly DeKalb hit-and-run

On what would have been the victim's 16th birthday, DeKalb County police are still searching for the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that killed him.

DeKalb County police said investigators still do not have any new leads in 15-year-old Quartez Mender’s death and need the public’s help.

Police do not have a description of the car or suspect but said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1. Investigators believe Mender was walking near the entrance of Orchard Walk Apartments on Flat Shoals Parkway near Wellington Court.

Police believe the vehicle involved should have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

