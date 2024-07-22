Olympic fan hopes Atlanta airport recovers from IT meltdown before Paris flight

International travelers beware, four days after a global software outage hindered travel in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, delays and cancelations continue to plague fliers.

The travel disruptions are now causing problems for Americans seeking to head to Paris for the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics, set to officially open on Friday.

A sea of people and stray suitcases have become a common sight over the last few days as Delta and other airlines struggle to get back on schedule at the world’s busiest airport. The weary faces of travelers and the busy looks of airline employees tell the story.

Through it all, one man is hopeful he will be able to depart Atlanta on time. Dave Curry has every intention of making it to his final destination at the Paris Olympics.

"The passion and the excitement of the athletes and the fans cheering for the athletes. It was really contagious," Curry shared.

Dave Curry says, outside of 2020, he has not missed a single Summer Olympics since 1996. (Supplied)

Curry was in Atlanta in 1996 as the Centennial Olympic Games got underway. It was that same energy and fervor which now draws him to France.

"I was so amazed by the whole thing. I just said, ‘I’m going to follow the Summer Olympics for the rest of my life,’" Curry said.

True to his word, he has traveled to every summer game since then, except for 2020.

"2000 was Sydney, Athens, 2008 in Beijing, China. Then London and Rio de Janeiro," he said.

Curry said he is determined not to miss another one.

"I am going. I have prepaid a hotel; I have bought tickets," he said.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday. Meanwhile, Curry's Delta more than eight-and-a-half-hour flight is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

"I do have a buffer just in case," he said.

Still, he has seen the images from airports around the world which began Friday morning. Nearly 3,000 flights have been canceled and more than 4,000 delayed in Atlanta alone, according to FlightAware.com.

In a statement released Sunday, Delta's CEO wrote:

"The technology issue occurred on the busiest travel weekend of the summer, with our booked loads exceeding 90%, limiting reaccomodation capabilities."

"It's been a long day, I could cry," said Kristen Gallagher, who is just one of thousands impacted. "I thought it would be better today. I wouldn’t have left home if I thought it was still going to be log-jammed.

The beleaguered traveler is ready with a piece of advice for the optimistic Dave Curry and others like him.

"Pack your patience. Just be patient. Everyone’s doing their best," Gallagher said.

The airport says it is working with its airline partners to address challenges caused by the software outage. Airlines are asking travelers to check the website, app, or social media for updates before getting to the airport.

Those flying in and out of Atlanta can check ATL.com for updates on parking, security, and more.