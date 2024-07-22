Flight cancelations enter 4th day at Atlanta airport after global CrowdStrike outage

Thousands of people are waiting to fly out of Atlanta as airlines continue to deal with the aftershocks of the global CrowdStrike outage.

More than 250 flights were canceled on Monday morning according to Flight Aware - most of which are with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines. In total, more than 700 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours.

Long lines and frustrated passengers have been a constant sight at the world's busiest airport since the outage.

On Thursday, just before the outage, just 63 flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That number shot up to more than 5,000 a day later.

While most airlines say they have fixed the problems caused by the outage, the cancelations and delays continued over the week with travelers seeing hundreds of problems.

RELATED STORIES

In one terminal, piles of luggage were packed together by the baggage carousels waiting to be reunited with their owners.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

In addition to the airport chaos, the software outage has impacted other areas. Emory Healthcare saw delays in surgeries, while Grady reported minor interruptions. Both expect to resume normal operations on Monday. MARTA says it has fixed most of its online services and app issues caused by the outage.

Delta Air Lines apology for flight cancelations

On Sunday, Delta Air Lines apologized for the delays and announced additional reimbursements for frustrated customers.

"We’re sorry for this inconvenience – canceling a flight is always our last resort and isn’t taken lightly," the company said in a statement. "Delta takes seriously the trust placed in us to deliver the reliability and experiences customers have come to know and expect from us."

In a letter, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that the technology issue happened on the airline's biggest travel weekend of the summer, which limited its ability to accommodate travelers.

"I want to apologize to every one of you who have been impacted by these events," Bastian wrote. "Delta is in the business of connecting the world, and we understand how difficult it can be when your travels are disrupted."

In addition to the travel waivers they began extending on Saturday, the company says it is prepared to reimburse some customers for the unexpected expenses they may have taken on due to the disruption in service.