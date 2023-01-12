Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for missing Columbus woman, 4-year-old son

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Police are desperately searching for a missing Georgia woman and her 4-year-old son who disappeared Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum.

Police say the mother and son were last seen at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Brown Avenue.

Olivia, who police say suffered a stroke last year, is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

The missing woman was last seen wearing black leggings with white roses on them and black shoes. Officials believe she may be traveling on foot. 

Police have not given any details about Quavion Landrum.

If you have any information about where Olivia or Quavion Landrum are, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.