Officials close command post in search for Polk County grandmother

The Polk County Police Department said it has closed down its command post on Tuesday evening after three days of searching for a missing 83-year-old grandmother.

Barbara McCray went for a walk on Dugdown Road where she lives around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Misty Romero, McCray's granddaughter said she liked to go for walks every day, even as dementia was setting in.

But this time, she didn't come home. Her family called the police, a Mattie's CallGeorgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, and In no time, agencies from throughout the area started searching for Ms. McCray.

"Search parties combed over two thousand meters of mountainous terrain, train tracks, buildings, and from above, with no sighting of Mrs. McCray. This search effort was very organized, and meticulous, with no area left uncovered," the police department wrote in a release. "We pulled resources from state and local jurisdictions to include helicopters, drones, and watercraft."

Helicopters had been crisscrossing the area from the sky. Family and friends have been combing fields and woods on four-wheelers and on foot. Boats with sonar searched ponds.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office brought out their drone equipped with thermal imaging overnight to try to find her. Other law enforcement agencies join in on Tuesday.

"The investigation, which has been ongoing this entire time, is still active and ever-changing. We will continue to work this case until we have exhausted every lead possible. We would like to thank the community (people who have volunteered, brought food/drinks), and all of the other agencies who assisted us," the police department wrote. "We are forever grateful for your help."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Polk County Police Department.

