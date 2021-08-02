Multiple law enforcement agencies search for 83-year-old woman in Polk County

article

Law enforcement in Polk County are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old woman last seen on Saturday.

Deputies with the Polke County Sheriff's Office said Barbara McCray was reported missing from her home at 540 Dugdown Road in Buchanan.

She was last seen Saturday evening at around 6 p.m. wearing a light-colored shirt, a black skirt and tennis shoes. Deputies said she is diagnosed with dementia.

Multiple agencies — including fire departments from Polk, Haralson and Catoosa counties — searched for about nine hours on Sunday, but called the search when it was too dark to continue at about 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Polk County law enforcement at 770-748-3400 or the detective handling the case at 678-246-5107.

