Braselton woman accused of stealing $100K from elderly couple

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Braselton woman who they said stole more than $100,000 from an elderly couple over a three-year time frame.

Hailey Starr Mauldin acted as an in-home caregiver to a 68-year-old Barrow County woman. Investigators said Mauldin befriended the woman and her husband and became the woman's power of attorney.

First, she convinced the couple to sell their home and instead lease-to-own a house in Hall County, according to investigators. Mauldin, herself, was only renting the home.

The investigation goes on to say the 28-year-old also gained access to a bank account that belonged to the couple at some point and used their money for personal purchases.

She was able to take out a loan in the elderly woman's name, and lease a vehicle in the male victim's name.

Eventually, a relative of the couple's privied law enforcement to what was happening, leading to Mauldin's arrest on Nov. 14.

Charges are pending for the young woman as she's being held without bond.