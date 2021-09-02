Officials: Accidental fire damages Cherokee County home

article

A Monday afternoon fire significantly damaged a Cherokee County home, officials say.

The Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says the fire happened on the 7100 block of McCurley Road shortly after 6 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the two-story home ablaze.

Crews were eventually able to bring the fire under control, but the house was significantly damaged.

Officials believe the fire was accidentally started on the porch outside the house.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.