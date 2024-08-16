Officer shoots suspect after gunfight during Brookhaven home burglary, police chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate a shooting by a Brookhaven officer that started with a home break-in and a police chase.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Brookhaven police say they received a call about a home invasion on Caldwell Road. Investigators say while officers were en route, they received an update that there had been an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and a friend of the homeowner near the home.

The woman who lived in the home told FOX 5 that she spotted the four men going through her backyard and rushed home to stop them. She called a friend, who the GBI says responded and confronted the men, leading to the shootout.

Police say the suspected robbers tried to flee the scene in a Lexus, but the officers quickly caught up with them.

"One of our canine officers was able to spot the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene. A vehicle pursuit was initiated, and it ended here on Peachtree Road," Gant said.

Police say the would-be burglars' vehicle crashed at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road, and the people inside tried to flee.

Investigators say the driver, identified as 19-year-old Albert Eugene Burn, confronted officers outside the vehicle with a gun in his hand. That’s when a Brookhaven police officer reportedly shot Burns once. The GBI says Burns tried to run, dropping two guns in the process, and was shot by the officer again when he tried to pick up one of the weapons.

Medics took Burns to a local hospital. At the last report, he remains in critical condition.

Police from Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody worked together to capture two of the suspects. They've been identified as 22-year-old Davion Harper and 18-year-old Tyson Kamari Kirksey. A fourth man remains on the run.

The GBI will do an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the tip line at 1-800-597-8477.