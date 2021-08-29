Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Georgia Tech campus, GBI investigates

A man died following an officer-involved shooting near the Georgia Tech's campus Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

According to Georgia Tech police, shots were fired near the intersection of 10th Street and State Street.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Georgia State Patrol requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistance.

A Georgia State Patrol officer was involved in the shooting, the GBI said.

Authorities confirmed a male in his 40's was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. His identity was not immediately made available.

Police confirmed later on Sunday evening that the threat to the public had ended.

The shooting marked the second officer-involved shooting Sunday. An Atlanta police say an officer shot a man who struck cars with a metal pipe in Midtown on Sunday morning.

