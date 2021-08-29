GBI investigates officer-involved shooting near Midtown Taco Mac

A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning in Midtwon Atlanta.

The GBI said the shooting took place near the Taco Mac on the 900 block of Peachtree Street.

The Atlanta Police Department said a suspect has been hospitalized and went into surgery. The officer did not suffer injuries and is no longer at the crime scene, police said.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman is at the crime scene and said police were walking the scene during the preliminary investigation.

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 29 on Peachtree Street. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.