1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Norcross | What we know

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County police investigate an officer-involved shooting along Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross on April 18, 2024. (FOX 5)

An officer-involved shooting along Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross left one man dead.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed the deadly shooting involved officers but did not immediately release details.

A camera provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows traffic at the intersection just off the freeway being blocked and rerouted.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more details on the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.