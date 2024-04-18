Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Norcross | What we know

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  April 18, 2024 8:18pm EDT
Norcross
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County police investigate an officer-involved shooting along Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross on April 18, 2024.  (FOX 5)

NORCROSS, Ga. - An officer-involved shooting along Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross left one man dead.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed the deadly shooting involved officers but did not immediately release details.

A camera provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows traffic at the intersection just off the freeway being blocked and rerouted. 

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more details on the shooting. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.