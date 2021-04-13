Officer fatally shot man that lunged with knife, officials say

Police in DeKalb County said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened a case in a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place Monday night. Officials said an officer shot a suspect who was lunging at them with a knife.

Police said officers responded to a call about a man aggressively wielding a knife at approximately 6 p.m. on the 2500 block of Terrace Trail.

Officials said the officers arrived and saw the man, who was still in possession of the knife.

Officials said the man lunged at officers with the knife, causing one of them to discharge their firearm.

Police said it's unclear if that shot struck the suspect, who fled into an empty residence.

Police said they attempted to talk to him, but he lunged at the officers with the knife again, causing an officer to discharge his firearm. The man, police said, went back into the residence.

Police said an investigation led to the discovery of the male deceased inside of the residence.

No officers were injured.

The GBI is handling the investigation.

