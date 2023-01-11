Off-duty Gwinnett County police officer ran to neighbor's home, saved baby's life with CPR

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department commended an officer who rushed to save a baby's life by performing CPR while off-duty.

Gwinnett County police said Cpl. Linsey Meador was at home when a neighbor knocked on his door to tell him their baby had stopped breathing.

Police said Meador ran to the house and tried to resuscitate the child while his wife called 911.

Police said the child is stable now. Medical personnel determined the child stopped breathing because of a seizure.

"As a result of Cpl. Meador's quick action, the baby made a full recovery and he contributed to a positive outcome for this family," Gwinnett County police said in a statement. "Congratulations on receiving the Lifesaving Award."