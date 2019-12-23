Odell Beckhham Jr. sports 'Grinch'-themed holiday cleats

Even though the Cleveland Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they still won the fashion show.

A detailed view of cleats of Odell Beckham Jr. prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sporting his latest colorful cleats, this time with a lot of holiday flair.

The shoes were themed after the "Grinch" and completely covered in green fur.

The letters "OBJ" on the side actually had Christmas lights in them.

The cleats even had the Grinch's tiny heart on the back.