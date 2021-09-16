Oakwood police searching for person of interest in woman's homicide

Oakwood police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home by her sister Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say officers were called to the 5300 block of Walden Way at around 12:49 p.m. Wednesday after a call regarding an apparent cardiac arrest.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Jordan Gooch was found unconscious and not breathing by her sister, who called 911.

When officers checked Gooch's body, they found multiple traumatic injuries to her chest and significant blood loss. Investigators quickly determined the death was a homicide.

Officials tell FOX 5 that, after gathering information and interviewing people at the scene, investigators have identified a person of interest. The cause of death and identity of the possible person of interest are not released at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Oakwood Police Department.

