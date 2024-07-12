Oakland City triple shooting: Atlanta police working the streets, $50K reward

The Atlanta Police Department is intensifying its efforts in the Oakland City area, following a tragic triple shooting that occurred 10 days ago, resulting in the deaths of young teenagers, Lamon Freeman and Ja'Kody Davis. A third child, a younger brother of Davis, was also injured in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oakland City shooting: Two 13-year-olds killed, 11-year-old injured; $10K reward offered

Police took to the streets on Friday morning to search for six individuals who were in the vicinity during the shooting and may possess crucial information that could aid in the investigation.

Major Pete Malecki from APD emphasized the importance of community involvement in solving the case. He announced that the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $50,000.

Major Malecki stated, "Anyone with information can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers. This is very important to us and the community. We desperately need engagement from the community."

To assist in the investigation, police helicopters are canvassing the area, and officers are distributing flyers in an effort to gather more information from the public. The families of the victims are seeking closure and a resolution to this tragic event.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.