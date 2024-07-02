Oakland City shooting: Two 13-year-old boys killed, 1 12-year-old injured

A tragic shooting in southwest Atlanta has claimed the lives of two young boys and left another one injured.

At around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a call from an apartment complex on Sparks Street SW near Peeples Street SW in the Oakland City neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found one 13-year-old boy dead at the scene. The other 13-year-old and a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital, where the second 13-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The 12-year-old is currently stable, according to police.

FOX 5 Atlanta with a cousin of one of the deceased 13-year-olds. With her mother's permission, she shared some touching memories of the young boy:

"He loved to ride bikes and be outside. He and his friends would ride bikes all around the neighborhood, go to the park, and play basketball all the time," the cousin said.

She also mentioned that her cousin was set to start 8th grade at Sylvan Hills Middle School, and tragically, today would have been his 14th birthday.

At this time, no one has been arrested for the shooting and police have not released any information about a possible motive or suspect.