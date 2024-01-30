Outrage after NYPD officers attacked near Times Square; 5 arrested

Five suspects accused of attacking two NYPD officers Saturday night near a migrant shelter in Times Square were arrested.

Police initially arrested four people, and then a fifth person Monday. They’ve been identified as Jhoan Boada, 22, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, and Yorman Reveron, 24. They face charges including assault on a police officer, gang assault and disorderly conduct.

According to police officers, they were trying to break up a group of up to 12 men that was acting disorderly near Times Square.

Officers said they were trying to break up a group acting disorderly. (NYPD)

Police said when they tried to take one person into custody, the group began attacking the officers. In a video released by the NYPD, the group was seen kicking and punching the two officers at the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 NY that those who were arrested and charged are newly-arrived migrants, who were then released without bail, the New York Post reported.

The officers suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene, but are expected to be OK.

Police told FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez that Reveron is also facing robbery charges from a few other incidents that happened over the last two months.

The officers suffered minor injuries. (NYPD)

The incident has sparked outrage among law enforcement, who say it is emblematic of a growing problem in the city.

"The 5 individuals have since been released on bail reform and this is a troubling narrative because these people were actually migrants," said retired NYPD Lieutenant Dr. Darrin Porcher.

"Do you want to know why our cops are getting assaulted? There are no consequences. And we must change this. End of story," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, PBA President Patrick Hendry said, "Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is the revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one. It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work."

In a statement, Manhattan District Attorny Alvin Bragg's office said: "Violence against police officers is never acceptable. It is paramount that we conclusively identify each defendant and specify each participant’s role in the incident. Every defendant charged so far is facing felony charges that carry a penalty of up to seven years."

Officials have reported a jump from 1,885 assaults in 2022 to 2,235 last year representing a more than 15% spike in assaults during that period.

"It really begs the question of what is being done within the criminal justice system.That not only keeps officers safe but keep us as a community safe," said Porcher.