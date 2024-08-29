NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed Atlanta gospel group members

article

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on the plane crash that claimed the lives of seven people, including three members of the Atlanta-based gospel group, The Nelons.

The crash happened on the afternoon of July 26 in Wyoming. The group was on their way to perform on a cruise in Alaska when the plane, a Pilatus PC-12/47e, went down. Their spouses, the pilot and his spouse, were also killed.

The NTSB preliminary report states that shortly before the crash, the pilot reported to the Salt Lake City Air Route Traffic the loss of autopilot and declared an emergency. The controller then asked the pilot where he would like to land. However, they received no initial response. The pilot then told the air traffic controller that he was trying to get control of the airplane, to which the controller advised the pilot to let them know if he required additional assistance.

Investigators believe the plane went down shortly after.

One witness told investigators that they heard a "loud whining noise" that diminished and then increased, followed shortly thereafter by smoke emanating from the area of the accident site.

Another witness said they saw the airplane overhead in a "barrel roll" maneuver and heard the airplane’s engine "roaring loud" until they heard the airplane impact terrain. The witness stated that they saw the smoke in the area shortly after.

The airplane was located by local law enforcement personnel in remote terrain about 12 miles northeast of Recluse, Wyoming.

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler were killed. Also killed in the crash were Nelon Kistler’s husband, Nathan Kistler, family friend Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie.

Active for decades, The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association's Hall of Fame in 2016. They were also once nominated for a Grammy for Best Southern Gospel Album for Let The Redeemed Say So in 1991. According to their website, their style offered a blend of gospel, a cappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music.