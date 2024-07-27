Wyoming plane crash kills three members of Atlanta family gospel group, Georgia official

Three members of Atlanta-based Gospel group the Nelons and a Georgia Corrections official were among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming Friday afternoon.

A statement posted on the Instagram of Autumn Nelon Streetman, attributed to Gaither Management Group, said her mother, Kelly Nelon Clark; father, Jason Clark; and older sister Amber Kistler were killed in the crash.

Additionally, the statement said her sister's husband Nathan Kistler and their assistant Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife Melissa were also killed. The statement confirmed that Autumn Nelon Streetman, the fourth member of the family quartet, and her husband, Jaimie Streetman, landed safely in Seattle, where they were informed of the crash.

Governor Brian Kemp posted a statement on X, confirming Larry Haynie was the chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board.

"Our entire family is asking everyone to join us in praying for those who have been lost, for their loved ones and communities, and for those throughout the gospel music community who have lost dear friends in this heartbreaking accident," the Kemp said in his statement.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The governor posted this statement to his X account. (Brian Kemp)

A video posted to The Nelons Instagram page showed the group celebrating their trip, hours before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident. In a statement to FOX 5, the agency confirmed the Pilatus PC-12/47e plane crashed in a remote location around 1:04 p.m. Friday. A spokesperson said investigators hope to gain access to the crash site today, where they will begin documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The plane will be taken to a secure facility for further evaluation. A preliminary report on the crash is expected in 30 days.

In a Facebook post, the government of Campbell County, Wyoming, confirmed the private plane crashed north of the city of Gillette, just south of the Montana border, causing a wildland fire that the Campbell County Fire Department tried to extinguish.

"Suppression efforts include aircraft, heavy equipment and engine crews," the post read.

Those on board the plane were en route to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, according to Gaither Mangement Group. Gaither Management Group sponsors the cruise that features numerous gospel singers and groups.

A statement attributed to Autumn Nelon Streetman on her Instagram page read, "As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday. Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

Active for decades, the Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association's Hall of Fame in 2016. They were also once nominated for a Grammy for Best Southern Gospel Album for Let The Redeemed Say So in 1991. According to their website, their style offered a blend of gospel, acappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music.