Georgia gospel group members killed in plane crash to be honored at celebration of life

The funeral for three members of a popular Georgia-based gospel quartet who were killed in a plane crash will take place in Georgia on Tuesday.

The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died when their plane crashed in Wyoming on July 26.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the fourth member of the quartet and another daughter of the Clarks, posted a statement about the tragic accident on her Instagram page.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark," Nelon Streetman said. "We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

Also killed in the crash were Nelon Kistler’s husband, Nathan Kistler, family friend Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie, according to Nelon Streetman.

There were no survivors.

Larry Haynie was chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections and was remembered for "a career of valued public service," according to a statement from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Our entire family is asking everyone to join us in praying for those who have been lost, for their loved ones and communities, and for those throughout the gospel music community who have lost dear friends in this heartbreaking accident," Kemp said.

The group was traveling to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, according to a statement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that features numerous gospel singers and groups.

A celebration of life service for the Clarks and Kistler will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church. The family visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

Messages of condolences can be given to the family through the funeral home's website.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and were winners of 10 GMA Dove Awards, including multiple Song of the Year and Album of the Year awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.