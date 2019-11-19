NTSB releases preliminary report on DeKalb County plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report of last month’s plane crash into a DeKalb County townhome, killing two people on board.

The report states the plane was at 5,000 feet in the air when it started to experience problems with a device called the “vacuum gauge.”

That's a system that reads the amount of air pressure in an engine.

The plane then fell hundreds of feet before crashing.

Crews found the plane's engine in the kitchen of the townhome below.

