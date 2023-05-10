North Cobb High faces second day of threats

For the second day, police investigated threats at North Cobb High School. The school operated under a "code yellow", all afterschool activities were canceled, and parents are worried.

"I hope they get to the bottom of what's happening," said Katherine Kennedy who has a son at the high school.

Cobb County, Acworth, and school police could be seen outside and inside the school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mary Johnson says while she doesn't believe there was a serious threat, she couldn't be certain.

"What if it's real? I wasn't willing to bet my son's life on it," said Johnson.

The principal at North Cobb High School emailed parents Wednesday morning about another threat made overnight saying the school was going to be shot up at 2:30 p.m. on May 10. Investigators learned the image was originally made by students in Las Vegas, Nevada and was being shared on social media by a North Cobb student. Later in the afternoon, a" code yellow" was put into effect.

This comes one day after an image of armed men and a message that appeared to suggest an act of violence would be committed at the school circulated on social media.

Later in the afternoon, an image of what many are describing as a "kill list" was air-dropped in a classroom.

The school district released a statement that reads in part:

"Two students are in custody and repercussions for engaging in behavior which disrupts the school day are severe. All relevant district policy, state, and federal law will be applied".

Noah Kennedy says students are anxious, and many went home early.

"Teachers couldn't really teach because nobody was paying attention and nobody was there, a lot of people ended up leaving," said Kennedy.

His mom isn't sure if he'll be going to school Thursday.

"We'll play it day-by-day, moment-by-moment. I told him, ‘If you feel unsafe let me know.’ I don't want my child to be unsafe at school," said Kennedy.

Awtrey Middle school was also put on a code yellow because of its proximity to the high school.