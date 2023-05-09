Anxiety high after unfounded rumors of threats North Cobb High School

Officials with the Cobb County School District tell FOX 5 rumors of a possible threat to students at North Cobb High School were unfounded, but some parents and students say they are still on edge.

Several families were alarmed by an image of armed men and a message which appeared to suggest an act of violence would be committed at the Kennesaw campus Tuesday afternoon, even though school officials reassured students and parents North Cobb High is secure, and its students are safe.

"It’s stressful for any child or parent to have their kid in school, and to have to think or worry about a bully, a gun, a knife, any kind of weapon, their children being hurt, not safe," resident Tara Tardonia said.

Students who attended classes Tuesday who spoke with FOX 5 had mixed reaction.

"It’s kind of rude honestly, because everything that has been happening, you know, there are people who have actually lost their kids or family members," student Gaby Amezquita said.

Despite reassurances from school officials, one student, who did not want his name used for this story, admitted he was anxious.

"I called my dad, and he was like don’t worry about it, like nothing is going to happen. Like why would they tell you they were going to shoot up the school if they were going to shoot up the school?" he stated.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Fear and anxiety grips some parents and students of North Cobb High School after an unfounded rumor of a threat emerged. (Supplied)

The mass shootings carried out in Atlanta and nationwide in recent weeks were on the minds of many, who said even an idle threat can cause great harm in this current climate.

"If that is going on, parents need to be aware of," said resident Edson Macedo. "And if it is fake, they got to find out who is doing it."

In a written statement, a school district spokesman told FOX 5:

"Over the weekend, our administration was made aware of a possible threat to our school. Cobb County Police Department and the Cobb County School District Police Department immediately launched an investigation and discovered that the rumors were unfounded."

North Cobb High School was under a "code yellow" for a time Tuesday afternoon after someone airdropped a threatening image in a school classroom. Administrators and school police are investigating.