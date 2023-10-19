Police looking into reports man tried to lure boy into woods at Alpharetta park

article

Alpharetta police say they are looking for a man who witnesses say tried to lure a young boy into the woods of a local park.

Officials say it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday during a softball game at North Park off of the 13400 block of Cogburn Road.

The boy's mother told police that her son was on the nearby playground when the man approached, started to talk with him, and eventually grabbed him.

The boy was able to get away and ran to his mother, who called the police immediately.

By the time officers arrived at the park, the man was gone.

Officials say detectives are actively working to identify the man at this time to question him.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Alpharetta Police Department.